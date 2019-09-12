|
Lois Traigle Adams, 88, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. in Labadieville, from 5 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church in Thibodaux from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. John Catholic Church Cemetery, Thibodaux.
She is survived by her two sons, Lonnie J. Adams (Cathy) and Sidney P. Adams; daughter, Theresa Ann Adams; five grandchildren; Blake Adams, Brandon Adam,; Beau Madden, Chase Adams and Opie Adams; and seven great-grandchildren, Addison Madden, Makenna Adams, Mollie Adams, Shae Adams, Jace Adams, Hailee Adams and Kennedy Adams.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman F. "Black" Adams; parents, Louis and Sedonia Naquin Traigle; brother, Sidney Traigle; and six sisters, Elsie Delaune, Beatrice Robicheaux, Bernice Robicheaux, Dolia Blanchard, Victoria Richard, and Lillian Richard.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019