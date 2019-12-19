Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Lolita Adams Martin Henry

Lolita Adams Martin Henry Obituary
Lolita Adams Martin Henry, 68, a native of Chauvin and resident of Bourg, passed away suddenly on Dec. 12, 2019, due to a car accident.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue.

Lolita is survived by her son, David Martin; daughters, Lolita "Lita" Martin and Amy Martin; step-daughters, Brandy Walston and Lisa Henry; brother, Hayes Adams Jr.; sisters, Etha Ann LeCompte and Winnie A. Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Austin (Brooke) Martin, Camron Mayon, Caleb Mayon, Cassie Martin, Zoe Labat; great-granddaughter, Layla "Bug" Martin; godchild, Cassie "Baby Girl" Parfait; and numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Henry; parents, Hayes and Winnie Adams; infant brother, Joseph P. Adams; brother, Spencer P. Adams; and sister-in-law's, Eva Prosperie Adams and Patti Zeringue Adams.

Lolita was a Who Dat for life, loved riding Harleys and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
