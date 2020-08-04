1/1
Lolita W. Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lolita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lolita W. Martinez, 90, a native of Reserve and resident of Raceland, completed her earthly journey and entered her new life, on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 5 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery.

Lolita is survived by her children, Laura St. Pé (Kerry), Daniel Martinez Jr. (Susan), Cindy St. Pierre, and Debbie Aucoin (Kenny); 12 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Kliebert.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel A. Martinez Sr.; parents, Winton and Lolita Waguespack; sister, Alva Beadle; brother, Winton Waguespack Jr.; great-granddaughter, Ava Cortez; and son-in-law, Tommy St. Pierre.

Lolita was a devout Catholic with a deep devotion to mother Mary. She leaves behind a legacy of love and memories that all who knew her will forever cherish. Her life centered on loving her family and service to the Lord.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved