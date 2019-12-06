Home

Lora Jane Akers Monier, 78, a native of Macon, Mo. and resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2019.

She is survived by her four sons, Charles Jr. and wife Melanie, Michael and wife Tami, Daniel and partner Samuel, and Paul and wife Richelle; nine grandchildren, Christopher and wife Amy, Matthew and wife Kelli, Megan, Michele and husband Jacob, Michael, Lora and husband Paul, Alexander, Bryce and Lauren; and four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph, Anna and Julia.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles J. Monier Sr.; her father Lloyd G. Akers; her mother Lora T. Akers; and her aunt Oval S. Davenport.

Lora Jane, known to her family simply as "Muzza," was a dedicated matriarch with a voracious love of cooking, cats, literature and music. She shared her gifts (and often a hot meal) freely with all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

In honoring Muzza's wishes, she will be laid to rest privately with a graveside celebration of the Rites of Christian Burial and in the presence of her immediate family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
