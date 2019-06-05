Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Loran Dumond
Loran Joseph Dumond

Loran Joseph Dumond Obituary
Loran "Neg-Neg" Joseph Dumond, age 69, a native of Houma and resident of Dularge, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Dauphine Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, June 7 at St. Eloi Catholic Church of Theriot.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., officiated by Fr. Dean Danos. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Catholic Cemetery.

Loran is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shirley Dumond; brother, Donell Dumond and wife, Lois; sister, Clementine Dumond Cedotal and companion, Mike Jeansonne; and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Newel John Dumond and Mildred DeHart Dumond; and brother, Darrell Dumond.

"Neg-Neg" was a loving husband and friend that will be dearly missed and remembered by all who knew him. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, as well as a vegetable gardener. He worked as a welder for many years at Enterprise Marine. He was a joyous soul that made everyone laugh.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 5 to June 6, 2019
