Loredia Gros Mahler, 79, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born on December 7, 1940, she was a native and resident of Chackbay.
Private services will be held.
She is survived by her children, Earl (Linda) Mahler, Mary Mahler, Thelma (Marty) Boudreaux, and Anthony (Trish) Mahler; daughter-in-law, Dorraine Mahler; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alidore Mahler; parents, Joseph and Dorothy Rodrigue Gros; and sons Norman and Kerman Mahler.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 14 to May 15, 2020