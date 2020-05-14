Home

Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Loredia (Gros) Mahler


1940 - 2020
Loredia (Gros) Mahler Obituary
Loredia Gros Mahler, 79, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born on December 7, 1940, she was a native and resident of Chackbay.

Private services will be held.

She is survived by her children, Earl (Linda) Mahler, Mary Mahler, Thelma (Marty) Boudreaux, and Anthony (Trish) Mahler; daughter-in-law, Dorraine Mahler; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alidore Mahler; parents, Joseph and Dorothy Rodrigue Gros; and sons Norman and Kerman Mahler.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 14 to May 15, 2020
