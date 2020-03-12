|
|
Lorenia Johnson Hanzy, 91, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Elijah Hanzy Jr. (Cheryl), Nathan Hanzy Sr. (Joyce) and Claudel Hanzy (Sylvia); daughters Louise Joseph and Orelia Turner (Clarence Sr.); 31 grandchildren 65 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; brother Albert Johnson (Cecile); daughters-in-law Francis, Shelia and Gail Hanzy; sister-in-law Dorothy Johnson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elijah Hanzy Sr.; children, Charles Hanzy, Alfred Hanzy Sr., Annie Mae Johnson, Annie Lee Hanzy and Lionel Hanzy Sr.; grandchildren, Jamar Hanzy and Bryant Johnson; parents, Richard, Sr. and Carrie Cross Johnson; brothers, Richard, Jr. and Leroy Johnson Sr.; and sisters, Rosette White and Louise Ballard.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020