Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Loretta Matherne
Loretta Ann Boudreaux Matherne


1937 - 2020
Loretta Ann Boudreaux Matherne Obituary
Loretta Ann Boudreaux Matherne, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 1:53 a.m. She was a native of Dulac and a resident of Bourg.

A private service will be held.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 63 years, Clifford "Junior" Paul Matherne, Jr.; daughter, Stacy M. Lyons and husband, Jeromy; grandchildren, Dusty P. Lyons, Desiree' L. Foret and husband, Cody, and CPL Shawn J. Lyons and wife, Laura; great-grandchildren, Carter J. and Caroline A. Foret; brother, Roland Boudreaux; and sister, Bonnie B. Voisin.

She is preceded in death by her two infant daughters; parents, Ivy Paul Sr. and Juneitta Marie Carlos Boudreaux; and brother, Ronald Boudreaux.

Loretta was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, going to the casino and most of all spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
