Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Homes, LLC
211 Westside Blvd
Houma, LA 70363
985-876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Blanchard Bergeron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Jane Blanchard Bergeron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Jane Blanchard Bergeron Obituary
Loretta Jane Blanchard Bergeron, 81, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Houma, passed away on July 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church, with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her two daughters, Connie B. Smith (Michael) of Lafayette and Judy B. Williams (Charles) of Ocean Springs, Miss.; four grandchildren, April Erickson (Todd), Amy Riojas (Ryan), Dustin Williams (Rachel) and Brett Williams (Laura Beth); seven great-grandchildren, Bennett Riojas, and Noah, Emme, Shelby, Titus, Jonah and Bailey Williams; and two sisters, Sylvia Portier and Kate Repp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Bergeron Jr.; parents Charles Blanchard Sr. and Levie Daigle Blanchard; and five siblings, Alice Pellegrin, Goldie Roddy, Charles Blanchard Jr., Dianne Domangue and Carl "Tommy" Blanchard.

She enjoyed working many years at Bruce Clark's State Farm office. She was a mother, grandmother and friend to many.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now