Loretta Jane Blanchard Bergeron, 81, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Houma, passed away on July 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church, with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.
She is survived by her two daughters, Connie B. Smith (Michael) of Lafayette and Judy B. Williams (Charles) of Ocean Springs, Miss.; four grandchildren, April Erickson (Todd), Amy Riojas (Ryan), Dustin Williams (Rachel) and Brett Williams (Laura Beth); seven great-grandchildren, Bennett Riojas, and Noah, Emme, Shelby, Titus, Jonah and Bailey Williams; and two sisters, Sylvia Portier and Kate Repp.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Bergeron Jr.; parents Charles Blanchard Sr. and Levie Daigle Blanchard; and five siblings, Alice Pellegrin, Goldie Roddy, Charles Blanchard Jr., Dianne Domangue and Carl "Tommy" Blanchard.
She enjoyed working many years at Bruce Clark's State Farm office. She was a mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
