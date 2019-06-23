Loretta "Ninny" Marie Blanchard Pellegrin, age 88, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was a native and resident of Bourg.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church beginning at 8:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24 at 4355 La. 24 in Bourg. Burial will be held in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.



Loretta is survived by her sons, David "Pancho" Pellegrin Jr. and wife, Judith, Marty J. Pellegrin, and Eric P. Pellegrin and wife, Desiree'; daughters Tena P. Theriot and Melanie P. Voisin; brothers Maurice Blanchard and Charles "Charlie" Blanchard and wife Terry; sister Catherine "Cathy" B. Ordoyne and husband Calvin "Buddy" Sr.; sister-in-law Hilda Blanchard; grandchildren Sadie, Melinda, Jamie, Jonathan, Kristi, Dawn, Tiffany, Dustin, Ashlie, James, Trisha and Jacob; and 19 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David Joseph Pellegrin Sr.; parents, Joseph Philip and Gertrude Elizabeth Blanchard; son Donald James Pellegrin Sr.; grandson Donald J. Pellegrin Jr.; sister Rita B. Battaglia and husband Anthony "Tony"; brothers Acklin "T-Neg" Blanchard and wife Beulah and Joseph "Junior" Blanchard; son-in-law Jerome Theriot and sister-in-law Joan Blanchard.



Loretta was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church. She was a past member of the East Houma Lions Club. She enjoyed cooking, working in her yard, playing po-ke-no, and going to the casino. Most of all she loved cooking for family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 23 to June 24, 2019