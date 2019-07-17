|
|
Loretta Savoie Guidry, 79, a native of Cut Off and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Loretta is survived by her husband, Jessie Guidry; daughter, Lydia Guidry; sons, Barry (Liesl) and Jared (Jennifer) Guidry; sisters, Gloria Pruett (companion, Ed Davaine), Audrey Savoie, and Linda (Ray) Naquin; step-brothers, Michael LeBoeuf, Warren LeBouef, and Wilson LeBouef Jr.; step-sister, Leona Mae LeCompte; sisters-in-law, Patsy Quatrevingt, Catherine (Kippy) Ougel, and Debbie Guidry; and grandchildren, Sarah (Gregory) Galjour, Nicholas, Andrew and Hanna Guidry.
She was preceded in death by her father, Emile Savoie; mother, Inez Bruce Savoie LeBouef and step-father, Wilson LeBouef Sr.; stepbrothers, Bobby and Russell LeBouef; and brothers-in-law, Jake (Peggy) Guidry, Carroll Guidry, Philip Guidry, E.J. Quatrevingt, Charles Savoie and Lonnie Pruett.
Loretta was an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist, Church Lector, past President of KC Ladies Auxiliary, Ladies Altar Society member, Holy Name Society member; Larose Cut Off Junior High 4-H Leader, founding member of the Chi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Organization for Women Educators. She was a retired teacher in the Lafourche Parish School System with 30 years of service. She loved all sports, especially LSU, traveling, reading and spending time with her family.
Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at TGMC, Dr. Daniel Trahant, Parkinson's Neurologist; Dr. Gary Birdsall and staff and Lady of the Sea Hospital and staff for their care and compassion.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019