Loretta Scott Quinealty

May 2, 1940 - November 17, 2020

After a long battle with Lewy Body/Parkinson Dementia, our mother has gone home to be with Jesus. She rested peacefully at home, where she passed, surrounded with the love of her family and friends.

Loretta was a loving and devoted wife to Robert "Bob" for 64 years. Their love and marriage are a love story filled with struggles, but even greater memories, despite the 6 stubborn kids who definitely made life challenging. She has been a member of Christ Baptist Church, Houma, since 1960. She loved singing songs of praise and worship. In the choir or the car and at home, it didn't really matter.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob"; 3 daughters, Janet and Dwight Bergeron, Carolyn and Eric Soke, and Lisa and Steve Voclain; 2 sons, Michael and Marie Quinealty, and Robert Quinealty Jr.; 19 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Patsy and Juanell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Geraldine Scott; son, John Robert; grandson, Anthony; and great grandson, Devin.

No services will be held at this time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



