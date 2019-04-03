|
|
Lori Ann Champagne Schaubhut, 55, a native of Luling and resident of Paradis, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, April 6, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Raceland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at a later date.
Lori is survived by her husband, Keith J. Schaubhut; parents-in-law, Merlin and Joyce Schaubhut; daughters, Blair Champagne and Amanda (David) Champagne; brothers, Niles (Roxanne) Champagne, and Todd (Rachel) Champagne; sisters, Sheila Champagne Trauth, and Jessie Champagne Fahrig; grandchildren, Jaylynn, Korey, Jaden, Kayla, and Treyce and Anna; and step-grandchildren, Hailey, Haize, Brennan and Bryant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna Mae Foret Champagne.
Lori was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019