Lori Ann Rogers

Lori Ann Rogers Obituary
Lori Ann Rogers, 56, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with the funeral service to start at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Rogers; sisters, Mary Thomas (Keith) and Janice Yantis; nieces and nephews, Sawyer Thomas (Trevor), Reed Thomas (Jordan), Lawrence Yantis (Amanda), Samantha Trowbridge (Phil), and Jared Yantis (Tasha); grandnieces and grandnephews, Claire Thomas, Beau Thomas, Laurel Yantis, Vallen Yantis, and Phoebe Yantis; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Rogers; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Sutton and the nursing staff of CCU at TGMC.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 29 to July 30, 2019
