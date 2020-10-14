Lori Anne Vedros Phipps
Houma - Lori Anne Vedros Phipps, age 56, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of Word Service at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Anthony Cemetery, Bayou Black, LA.
Lori is survived by her husband of 6 years, James "Catfish" Phipps, Jr.; mother, Barbara Jane Louviere Vedros Romero; stepdaughters, Courtney P. Fitch and husband, Storm, and Haley P. LeBoeuf and husband, Cory; sisters, Debbie Lynn V. O'Connor and husband, Michael, Kayla V. Sanders and husband, Gerald III "Jerry", and Christie V. Carrere and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Tidus and Taylon Lapeyrouse, Grace, Aurora, and Myka Fitch, and Braxteon J. LeBoeuf.
Lori is preceded in death by her father, Richard Joseph Vedros; grandparents, Dave and Edna D. Vedros, and Herbert Sr. and Bernice H. Louviere.
Lori loved to bake and cook for her friends and family, elaborately decorate for all the holidays, take care of all the babies in the family, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time camping with "her Jimmy". She also helped maintain her family's local shop, Heavenly Scent of Houma. In Lori's giving fashion, she was able to assist many others in a better quality of life through organ-tissue donation. Her family would like to express their appreciation of the staff at Physicians Surgical Center, TGMC CCU, and Acadian Ambulance, especially her wonderful nurses.
