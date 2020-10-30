Lorina Josephine Griffin Prestenbach
Houma - Lorina Josephine Griffin Prestenbach, 91, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church in Houma, LA on Friday, November 6, 2020 followed by burial in St. Louis Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, TJ Prestenbach; children, Wayne Prestenbach (Jane), Chris Prestenback (Katherine), Myrna Scroggins (Rusty), Lynn Foret (Ricky), Kevin Prestenbach (Nyla), Craig Prestenbach (Christene); sister, Joyce Puglise (Buster); 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Griffin and Ernestine Duet Griffin; brothers, Hubert Griffin, Eric Griffin, Sam Griffin, Nootsie Griffin; sisters, Viola Giardina, Egnolia Richoux, Verda Guidry; grandchildren, Kayla Foret, Sean Prestenbach.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kayla Foret Scholarship Fund at https://childrenandarthritis.org/