Lorine H. Flynn Moore

Lorine H. Flynn Moore Obituary
Lorine H. Flynn Moore, age 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 6 p.m. She was a native of West Virginia and a resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Hurricane, W.Va.

Lorine is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lorraine Williams and husband, George; granddaughter, Lindsey Marie Evans and husband, Walter Jr.; great-grandson, George Samuel Evans; sisters, Wanda Chaney and Helen Porter.

Lorine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Watson Moore; parents, Arnold and Anzio Flynn; brothers, Howard Flynn and wife, Sue, and Murrel Flynn; sisters, Jean Deal and husband, Ed, Earline Bledsoe and husband, Cledith, and Mozelle Wallace and husband, William "Billy"; brothers-in-law, Clifford Porter and Joseph Chaney.

Lorine worked for Jake's School Uniforms and Concept's Department stores for 38 years. She enjoyed going to the lake, traveling with her family and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (800)-478-5833.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is honored to serve the Moore family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
