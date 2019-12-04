Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Loris Dupre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loris Olivier Dupre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loris Olivier Dupre Obituary
Loris Olivier Dupre, 88, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, with the service to start at 11 a.m., at Annunziata Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her son, Walter Dupre Jr.; daughters, Torey Hebb (Terry), Carol Dupre, Judy Thibodeaux (Elgin) and Sharon Pellegrin (John); son-in-law, Brian Collins; 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gloria Cooper, Berwick "Sam" Olivier (Regina), Bobbie Steib (Mark) and Vivian Rodrigue (Mack).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Dupre Sr.; daughters, Laura Olivier Collins and Marylyn Dupre Dean (Bob); grandsons, Cody Dupre and David Worley Jr.; great-granddaughter, Angel Loris Duplantis; parents, Berwick Sr. and Theresa Detiveaux Olivier; siblings, Emelda Haydel (Al), Laudist Sass (Norman), Ursula Gilchrist (Andrew) and David Olivier; and brother-in-laws, Harold Cooper and Don Diamond.

Loris loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -