Loris Olivier Dupre, 88, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, with the service to start at 11 a.m., at Annunziata Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.
She is survived by her son, Walter Dupre Jr.; daughters, Torey Hebb (Terry), Carol Dupre, Judy Thibodeaux (Elgin) and Sharon Pellegrin (John); son-in-law, Brian Collins; 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gloria Cooper, Berwick "Sam" Olivier (Regina), Bobbie Steib (Mark) and Vivian Rodrigue (Mack).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Dupre Sr.; daughters, Laura Olivier Collins and Marylyn Dupre Dean (Bob); grandsons, Cody Dupre and David Worley Jr.; great-granddaughter, Angel Loris Duplantis; parents, Berwick Sr. and Theresa Detiveaux Olivier; siblings, Emelda Haydel (Al), Laudist Sass (Norman), Ursula Gilchrist (Andrew) and David Olivier; and brother-in-laws, Harold Cooper and Don Diamond.
Loris loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019