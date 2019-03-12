Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Lorita Bourg Authement

Lorita Bourg Authement Obituary
Lorita Bourg Authement, 95, passed away on March 9, 2019. She was a native of Bourg and lifelong resident of Houma.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 10 a.m. until Mass time on Thursday, March 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon. Burial will follow Mass in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Lorita is survived by her children, Bertha Authement DeRoche, Lisa Authement Lazo and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Michael Authement, Sonja Usry, Tammy DeRoche, Melissa Porche, Terry Authement Jr., Kendall Authement, Kimberly Authement, Luke Lazo, and Ben Lazo; many loving great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morgan Authement Sr.; infant children, Cynthia and Wayne Authement; children, Terry Authement Sr., Kenneth Authement and Morgan Authement Jr.; son-in-law Leroy DeRoche;, parents, Joseph and Lelia LeCompte Bourg; brothers, Alpha Bourg, Norton Bourg, Lyes Bourg, Guy Bourg, and Cleveland Bourg; and sisters, Mary B. LeBouef, Della B. Hebert, and Bessie Bourg.

Lorita enjoyed cooking for the family. She also enjoyed sewing, working with her flowers, crocheting, macramé, dancing and spending time with her many family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Russel Henry and Dr. Landon Rousel and her sitter and friend Donna Carrier for their attention and care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
