1/1
Lorraine Dufrene Terrebonne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Dufrene Terrebonne
Raceland - Lorraine Dufrene Terrebonne, 92, a native of Raceland and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 28th, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, in Golden Meadow, at 11am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Charles "Chuck" Terrebonne (Mary Julia), Donna T. Bourg (Charles); 9 grandchildren, Ross Terrebonne, Treye Bourg, Shannon Bourg, Rhett Terrebonne, Katie Terrebonne, Jean Paul Bourg, Jacqueline Bourg, Marcel Terrebonne, Chase Terrebonne; 11 great-grandchildren and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Gautreaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolta J. Terrebonne; parents, Paul R. and Lucille B. Dufrene; children, Robert Terrebonne, Karen Callais; siblings, Paul Dufrene, Jr., Nell Zeringue, Joann Christian.
In lieu of flower, Masses preferred.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved