Lorraine Dufrene Terrebonne

Raceland - Lorraine Dufrene Terrebonne, 92, a native of Raceland and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 28th, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, in Golden Meadow, at 11am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Charles "Chuck" Terrebonne (Mary Julia), Donna T. Bourg (Charles); 9 grandchildren, Ross Terrebonne, Treye Bourg, Shannon Bourg, Rhett Terrebonne, Katie Terrebonne, Jean Paul Bourg, Jacqueline Bourg, Marcel Terrebonne, Chase Terrebonne; 11 great-grandchildren and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Gautreaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolta J. Terrebonne; parents, Paul R. and Lucille B. Dufrene; children, Robert Terrebonne, Karen Callais; siblings, Paul Dufrene, Jr., Nell Zeringue, Joann Christian.

In lieu of flower, Masses preferred.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store