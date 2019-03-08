|
|
Lorraine "Raine" Jupiter departed this life Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center in Mansfield, Texas. She was 65, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Arlington, Texas.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11 at Eagle Wright Baptist Church in Gray, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Irving Brown. Cremation to follow.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Leanne (Elmond Butler) and Deann Johnson; brothers, Earl Johnson Jr. (Carolyn), Carl Johnson and Stephen Dorsey; sisters, Irma Davis (Edward), Jane Jones, T. Robyn Johnson, Perna Johnson and Patrice Wade (Robert); granddaughter, Tylia Westley; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Jupiter; parents, Eula and Earl Johnson; stepmother, Delores Johnson; sister, Stephanie Gross; and brothers, Patrick and Troy Johnson.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019