Lorraine M. St. Junior Frye Obituary
Lorraine M. St. Junior Frye, 63, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019.

Visitation will be held in her honor from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Harvest Cathedral Church, 1224 Museum Drive in Houma. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow in St. Roch Cemetery, 1700 Music St. in New Orleans.

She is survived by her husband, Claudell Frye; mother Beulah Jones St. Junior; sons Alphonse Forrestier IV of Slidell, Don Frye, Joseph Brown, Chris Holmes, Dewayne Jones, and Jamie Jones; daughter Temikia Everette (Corey) of Covington; brothers Baron St. Junior and Tyrone St. Junior (Perrilyn) both of New Orleans, and Lonnie St. Junior of Plano, Texas; sisters Jo Ann Hutton (Edward) of Covington, Georgia and Deborah Vaughn of New Orleans; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray St. Junior Jr.; and stepsons, Dontrell Anderson and Desmond Jones.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 30 to May 31, 2019
