|
|
Lorraine Poindexter Fusilier, 70, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:36 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at New Zion Baptist Church, 263 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony Poindexter Sr. (Tonniese), Ricky Poindexter Sr. (Shalon), Desmond and D'Saih Fusilier, and Darvonte Ross; daughters, Trina Robinson (Terrance), Latrice, Brandy, and Brittney Fusilier; 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Sidney Poindexter Sr. (Beverly), Norman Pierre and Albert Smith (Alice); and sisters, Rita Meads (Arthur), Sherry Bolden, Patricia Lewis and Grace Ann Wallace.
She was preceded in death by her son, Roland Fusilier; grandchildren, Heaven and Haven Fusilier, and RyKia Johnson; parents, Willie, Sr. and Audrey Scott Pierre; brothers, Sterling Pierre Sr., Harry and Joseph Twiggs, and Lionel Lyons; sisters, Ethel Poindexter, Agnes Arvie and Emily Robinson; grandparents, Agnes Smith, Sidney Scott, Alice and Estel Poindexter; and godchild, Donnie Gray.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019