Lorriane "Araine" Hawkins Gauno, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:33 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
A public viewing will be conducted from 3 p.m. until wake services beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 922 Goode St., Houma. Public viewing will resume at 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.23 at the church. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Keith Gauno Jr. (Angela) and Keith Harvey; daughters, Kershawn Gauno and Stephanie Kenny; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Dalton, Milton and Terry Hawkins (Shannon), Pastor Ronnie Williams Sr. (Shayna) and Earl Hasley Sr. (Glenda); sisters, Donna H. Matthews (Pastor Larry), Geri R. Parker, Lucinda Thomas (Anthony) and Judy L. Williams (Roland).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Gauno Sr.; parents, Ellis Lagarde and Octavia Gary Hawkins; brother, Earl Johnson Sr.; paternal grandparents, Octave Lagarde and Lucinda Mason; maternal grandparents, James Gary and Maggie Randolph Kenny; and a devoted friend, Vinette St. Julien.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019