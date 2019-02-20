Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
922 Goode St.
Houma, LA
Wake
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
922 Goode St.
Houma, LA
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
922 Goode St.
Houma, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church,
922 Goode St.
Houma, LA
Lorriane "Araine" Hawkins Gauno, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:33 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

A public viewing will be conducted from 3 p.m. until wake services beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 922 Goode St., Houma. Public viewing will resume at 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.23 at the church. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Keith Gauno Jr. (Angela) and Keith Harvey; daughters, Kershawn Gauno and Stephanie Kenny; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Dalton, Milton and Terry Hawkins (Shannon), Pastor Ronnie Williams Sr. (Shayna) and Earl Hasley Sr. (Glenda); sisters, Donna H. Matthews (Pastor Larry), Geri R. Parker, Lucinda Thomas (Anthony) and Judy L. Williams (Roland).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Gauno Sr.; parents, Ellis Lagarde and Octavia Gary Hawkins; brother, Earl Johnson Sr.; paternal grandparents, Octave Lagarde and Lucinda Mason; maternal grandparents, James Gary and Maggie Randolph Kenny; and a devoted friend, Vinette St. Julien.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
