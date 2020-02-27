|
Phyllis and Ronald Toups are sad to disclose the death of their daughter Lottie Toups, age 37, a resident of Houma. Lottie died on Feb. 25, 2020, at 9:47 am suddenly after a short bout of pneumonia that led to heart failure.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 6 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray, and will resume Monday, March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Lottie was born Oct. 15, 1982, and was diagnosed with Tresimy 18 at birth. Doctors gave her the life expectancy of six months, she however, proved the medical experts wrong by living 37 years. She was a treasure to her family and she showed us all the meaning of unconditional love.
Lottie is survived by her parents, Ron and Phyllis Toups; sisters Alyson Toups of Houston, Tracey (Darryl) Hebert and Vanessa Toups, both of Houma; brother Ronald (Bo) Toups, Jr. of Houston; grandmother Sadie Toups of Houma; aunts Tammy (Victor) Miller, Denise (Mitchel) of Bourg; uncles David (Nola) Thibodaux and Glenn (Sydney) Toups, of Huntsville, Ala.; nephews, Hunter Toups, Landon Trosclair, Liam and Levi Trosclair; and nieces Madelyn and Amber Hebert and Sadie Lee.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Louis and Ruby Breaux and Eddie Toups; uncle Earl Thibodaux; and aunts Robin Breaux, Daredend Thibodaux and Brenda Toups.
Her family would like to thank the medical staff at TGMC, Dr. Lewis and nurses, Freeman, Ryan and Brandon. We would also like to thank Haydel Family Clinic and Drs. Scott Haydel and Matt Watkins for all their compassionate care over the years.
Also, we would like to thank the caregivers from Gulfcoast Teaching and Family Services. We would like to express our love to Jackie Mitchel, Enola Pharr and Jamie Hymel who went above and beyond in caring for Lottie
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020