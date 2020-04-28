Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Louby Joseph Champagne

Louby Joseph Champagne Obituary
Louby Joseph Champagne, age 86, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Louby is survived by his daughters, Vicky Champagne (James) Chaisson, and Carrie Champagne (Joel Jr.) Cook; godchild, Gail Boudwin; grandchildren, James (Betsy) Chaisson Jr., Chantel Cook (Kevin ) Harvey, Jeremy (Breia) Chaisson, and Brett (Andrew Hamilton) Cook; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Devin, Meredyth, Parker, and Kobe; and his loving puppy Cher.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Mary Ann Hebert Champagne; father, Louby Peter Champagne; mother and stepfather, Walterine Marie (Yancy) Blanchard Babin; son, Troy A. Champagne; sister, Birdie Champagne (Percy Sr.) Boudwin; and grandson, Joel T. Cook III.

Louby was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He was retired manager from Walker Roemer Dairies and bread man for Best Bakery. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed fishing, camping, trawling, dancing, playing bingo at the home and going to the casino. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose heart he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
