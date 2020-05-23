|
|
Louis Arsene a resident and native of Thibodaux, passed away on May 19, 2020.
"I tell you the truth, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned; he has crossed over from death to life. I tell you the truth, a time is coming and has now come when the dead will hear the voice of the Son of God and they that hear shall live." John 5:24
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday May 26, at St. Genevive Catholic Church in Thibodaux. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the diocese requires that everyone attending the Mass of Christian Burial wear masks and practice social distancing for the duration of their time inside the church. Following Mass, Mr. Louis Arsene will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Louis Arsene was born to the late George Arsene Sr. and Ellen Crawford on June 23, 1929, on Coulon Plantation. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a very young age. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
The following siblings preceded him in death: Rosemary Arsene, Alberta Arsene (Coler), Stella Arsene (Johnson), Velma Arsene (Every), George Arsene Jr., Joseph Arsene, Ellen Arsene (Moore), Gladys Arsene (Daniels), Zenobia Arsene (Smith), Lillie Mae Arsene, Vivian Arsene and Herman Arsene.
Louis Arsene was married to the love of his life the late Theresa (Duplantis) Arsene for 63 Years. To this romantic union they became proud parents to eight beautiful children: Eugenia Arsene, Lillian Arsene, Vivian Arsene, Louis Arsene Jr., Ruth Arsene, Kenneth Arsene, Genevia Arsene. He was the grandfather of Rashad Younger, Andreana Cheri (Arsene) Mabry and the great-grandfather of Skylynn Younger.
He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
His was preceded in death by his wife; and daughter, Christina Arsene.
Journey of Life
"The Eyes Never Forgets What the Heart Has Seen"
(African Proverb)
Louis Arsene's journey of life took him from working in the sugar cane fields, to serving in the United States Army, to retiring from the United States Air Force and retiring from Thibodaux Medical Hospital, as a Respiratory Technician.
Louis Arsene served in the United States Army from June 26, 1946, to Oct. 29, 1947, as a military policeman in occupied territory during WWII. He served with the 24th Infantry at NAKA, Japan, where he assisted in the enforcement of military laws and regulations and received the World War II Victory Medal. Louis Arsene also served in the Korean Conflict from Oct. 27, 1948 - July 12 1952. Louis Arsene served his country again in the Vietnam era, working in the Psychiatric Ward until his retirement from the United State Airforce – Oct. 31, 1969. He then became a member of the VFW on Tiger Dr. Thibodaux, La.
Louis Arsene later worked at St Joseph Hospital as an orderly but furthered his education to receive his respiratory therapy technician license on Oct. 22, 1977. He continued to work at Thibodaux General Hospital until his retirement. He was well loved by his co-workers and by those who remembered him for giving their loved ones medical treatment.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 25, 2020