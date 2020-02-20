Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Louis August Jr.

Louis August Jr. Obituary
Louis "Dusty" August Jr. departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his residence in Donaldsonville. He was 79 and a native of Belle Rose.

Visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at St. James United Methodist Church, 140 La. 998 in Belle Rose. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. to religious services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Greater Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Donaldsonville. Burial in the St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Hilda August; sons, Louis August III and Brian Dandridge; daughter, Charlotte August; brothers, Eric, Phillip, Rudy and Randy August; sister, Barbara Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis August Sr.; wife, Eunice August; and sister, Peggy August Davis.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
