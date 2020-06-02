Louis Fletcher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Fletcher, 88, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 1:03 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Blue Lily Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his sons, Lawrence and Anthony Azema (Ruby), Robert and Ronnie Lee (Carolyn), Ronnie Michael and Louis Duncan; daughters, Rose M. Fletcher, Betty Woods, Regina Miller (Nelson), Jacqueline Washington (Golden), Christine Kennedy (Ronnie Lee) Priscilla Johnson (Norman), and Beverly Fletcher; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward and Earl Fletcher (Louvia); and sisters, Enola Tacko, Lutfiyyah Yasin, Shaheedah Ra'oof, and Geraldine Seals.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Azema Fletcher; sons, Walter Lee Fletcher and Larry Duncan; daughter, Doris Azema; parents, Eddie, Sr. and Ceola Robertson Fletcher; brother, Oliver Fletcher; sisters, Delores Mack, Rose Mary Spot and Bessie Duncan; and grandparents, Henry Louis Robertson and Emma Williams.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blue Lily Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved