Louis Fletcher, 88, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 1:03 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.



A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Blue Lily Cemetery in Thibodaux.



He is survived by his sons, Lawrence and Anthony Azema (Ruby), Robert and Ronnie Lee (Carolyn), Ronnie Michael and Louis Duncan; daughters, Rose M. Fletcher, Betty Woods, Regina Miller (Nelson), Jacqueline Washington (Golden), Christine Kennedy (Ronnie Lee) Priscilla Johnson (Norman), and Beverly Fletcher; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward and Earl Fletcher (Louvia); and sisters, Enola Tacko, Lutfiyyah Yasin, Shaheedah Ra'oof, and Geraldine Seals.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Azema Fletcher; sons, Walter Lee Fletcher and Larry Duncan; daughter, Doris Azema; parents, Eddie, Sr. and Ceola Robertson Fletcher; brother, Oliver Fletcher; sisters, Delores Mack, Rose Mary Spot and Bessie Duncan; and grandparents, Henry Louis Robertson and Emma Williams.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



