Louis Ivy Clement
Louis Ivy Clement, 88, a native and resident of Chackbay, La., and a U.S. Marine and Korean War veteran, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.

H was preceded in heaven by his father, Armand Clement and his mother, Annette Chaisson Clement; and three sisters, Lily Mae Percle, Sylvia Landry, Lena Benoit.

He leaves behind 10 loving nieces and nephews as well as many godchildren.

His body will be cremated and his ashes spread over his dream state of Alaska. There will be no funeral or memorial services in compliance with his wishes.

God bless all who knew him and loved him. Jesus and PaPa Cap need a great carpenter.

Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, La., is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
