Louis J. Caro Sr., age 77, a native of Franklin and a resident of Thibodaux, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Louis was a devoted and beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri" Braud Caro and a man of strong faith. Loving father of eight children; Gina Thibodaux and husband, Jimmy, Lisa Papa and husband, Craig, Lori Hackman and husband, Andreas, Louis Caro Jr. and wife, Connie, Greg Caro and wife, Jenny, Gerard Caro and wife, Chelsea, Lee Caro and husband, Jensen, and Grady Caro and wife, Tina. Brother of Sarah Belle Caro Minor. Proud grandfather of Christy Papa, Ross Thibodaux, Beau Thibodaux, Hannah Papa Bonvillain, Candace Jackson Hotard, Elisha Benoit, Hannah Jackson, Bryce Hackman, Julia Hackman, and Peyton Caro. Great-grandfather of Jolie, Bennett, Bella, Kenzie, Lucy, Phoebe, Demi, Hayes, Olivia and Savannah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. and Pearl Lorenzo Caro; and in-laws, Charles "Gramps" and Dorthea "Monie" Braud.
Also survived numerous other nephews, nieces, cousins, family, and friends.
Louis was a barber stylist, bus driver and an entrepreneur. He was a parishioner and Eucharistic minister of St. Genevieve Catholic Church. His passion was the Lord, his wife and family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral at 8 a.m. until mass time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 815 Barbier Ave. in Thibodaux.
Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Genevieve Catholic School Media Center.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
