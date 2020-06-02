Louis "Bubby" Joseph Boudreaux, Sr., 87, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 7:11 a.m. Born on April 11, 1933, he was a native of Chacahoula and resident of Thibodaux.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.



He is survived by his son, Louis Boudreaux, Jr. (Mary "Kitty"); daughters, Kim Blanchard (Nolan, Jr.), and Tammy Himel (Victor); grandchildren, Vance Himel, Stacy Guillot, Blake Himel, Kyle Blanchard, Celeste Blanchard, and Ashley Blanchard; great-grandchildren, Laila, Harper, Aubrey, Mila, Finley, Destany, Ethan, Travis, Hailey, Chace, and Makayla; and sister, Louise Malbrough.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lydia LeBoeuf Boudreaux; sisters, Ora Adams, Lydia and Loretta Boudreaux, and Myrtle Burns; and brothers, Clifford, Charley, Chester, Elmore, Douglas, Logan, Rivern, John and Eldridge Boudreaux.



He retired from McDermott after over 35 years working as a Leaderman. He was a proud member of the West Thibodaux Fire Company and a member of the Building Committee assisting in the building of the West Thibodaux Fire Station. In 2003 he was honored by the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department with the dedication of the Fire Truck, Salvage 29, in his name.



The family would like to thank the staff of Audubon Health and Rehab, Regional Internal Medical Associates and St. Catherine's Hospice for their care.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



