Louis Joseph Pellegrin Sr.
Louis Joseph Pellegrin, Sr., 58, a native of New Orleans and resident of Bourg, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

A private family service is being held.

He is survived by his children, Louis "Pumkin" Joseph Pellegrin Jr. (Renae), and Jodie Pellegrin Lebouef (Bonom); mother, Dez Marie Ledet Pellegrin; siblings, Peggy Picou, Cheryl Pellegrin, Pamela Trahan, Deborah Verdin, Tammy "Teetsie" Trahan, Lori Authement, Armond "TeeTee" Pellegrin, Chad Pellegrin, Corey Pellegrin, and Chris Pellegrin; grandchildren, Madalein Matherne, Natalee Pellegrin, Zack Thibodaux, Travis Pellegrin, Kayleigh Pellegrin, Tailyn Pellegrin, Brandyn Lebouef, and Trista Pellegrin; and girlfriend, Mercedes Vincent.

He is preceded in death by his son, Nicholas "T-Nick" Pellegrin; father, Albert Pellegrin Jr.; and siblings, Albert "Cookie" Pellegrin III and Wilson "Bubba" Pellegrin.

Arrangements by Smart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
