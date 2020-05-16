|
|
Louis Joseph Sapia Sr. passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 101.
He was born on November 17, 1918, in Raceland, and resided in Lockport.
Louis is survived by his daughter, Janice Mercatante; and his grandchildren, Darren Mercatante, Michele Colindres and Chris Sapia.
He is also survived by four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elmire Bossuet Sapia; his father, Joseph Sapia; his son, L.J. Sapia Jr.; his granddaughter, Robin Sapia; his brother, Joseph Sapia Jr.; and sisters, Oceana "Anna," Edna, Louise and Liza.
Service information to be announced at a later date. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery 3500 Highway 1 in Raceland, La.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020