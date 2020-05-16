Home

Louis Naquin Obituary
Louis Naquin, 81, a native and resident of Montegut, passed away on May 11, 2020.

A private service will be held by the family.

He is survived by his wife, Cecelia Naquin; daughters, Marie Chaisson and husband Michael, Beatrice Harris and husband Cory, Darla Dardar, and Diane Naquin; brother, Roy Naquin; grandchildren, Jolene Dardar, Caleb Dardar, Brandon Naquin, Jordan Naquin, Michael Chaisson Jr., Mason Chaisson, Malley Chaisson, Mindey Chaisson, Kyla Harris, and Miya Harris; great-grandchildren, Terrell James, Travon James, Jerimiah Dardar and Arianna Dardar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy Naquin; parents, Manuel and Hattie Dardar Naquin; brother, Phillip Naquin; and sisters, Agatha Autin and Angelle Naquin.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020
