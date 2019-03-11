|
|
Louis "L.J." Papa, 91, a native and resident of Thibodaux, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Christ the Redeemer Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Raffray and husband, Jackie, Connie Rodrigue and husband, Brian, and Cynthia "Cindy" Papa; son, Craig Papa and wife, Lisa; brother, Michael "Mike" Papa Sr.; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and grand pup, Sparky.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Tardiff Papa; his parents, Vincent and Justine Papa Sr.; brothers, Nick Papa, Angelo Papa, George Papa, Charlie Papa, Sam Papa, and Vincent Papa Jr.; and sisters, Anna Mae Totina, Rosemary Bourgeois, Sarah Gabb and Lou Ann Faucheaux.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019