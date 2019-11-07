|
Louis Peter Weber Sr., 77, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Farlow Weber; sons, Louis Davis (Amanda), Louis Weber Jr. (Veantha), Tyrone Weber, Drapple Weber and Tyrese Weber; daughter, Cynthia Harry; stepdaughters, Shayna Johnson, Crystal Alexander (George) and Nadine Young (Bernell); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Clarence Weber Jr. (Celestine).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence, Sr. and Mary Rodrigue Weber.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019