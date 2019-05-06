|
|
Louis 'Lou' Pitre Jr., 83, of Golden Meadow, passed away with family by his side in his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1935, in Golden Meadow, to the late Louis J. Pitre Sr. and Ermine Gisclair Pitre. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Marion G. Pitre.
He was a graduate of Marrero High School, served in the Air Force Reserve, and retired from Schlumberger in 1989 after 30 years. He had a passion for reading and was knowledgeable on many topics. His family and friends all knew him to be an incredible cook. He loved family, scotch, and a good cigar. He and his wife Marion resided on the West Bank for 40 years, where they raised their five children.
Louis is survived by his significant other, Ms. Deanna Curole; five children, Valerie Pitre Burlet of Marrero; Jace Pitre Sr. and his wife Vanessa Pitre of Kingwood, Texas; Suzan Pitre Franz; Christian Pitre, Marrero, and Maria Pitre Thomas and her husband, Tony Thomas of Woodville, Mississippi.
Louis had 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by three siblings, Ralph Pitre, Mary Ann Pitre Waguespack, and Fay Pitre Sapia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Lou at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Golden Meadow, with Fr. Sebastian presiding.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2019