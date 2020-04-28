|
Louis Walker, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Johnson Walker; sons, Jontez' Walker and Bernard Johnson; daughter, Mary Johnson (Ronald); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Gregory, Edward (Wife, Infant), Bruce, Charles, and Harry Smith (Aletha); sisters, Barbara Tillman (Robert), Shirley Lawson (Robert), Sylvia Bass, Audrey Tember (Leroy) and Cheryl Smith; son--in-law, Davis Harris; bro-in-law, Julius Livas; godchildren, Virginia A. Martin, Gloria Smith, Mary Boykins, Annette Nixon and Kwamequa Ezell; devoted friend, Eddie Wallis; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Harris; parents, Virginia Robinson, Alex Walker and Edward Gray; brother, Albert Walker; sister, Mary Livas; paternal grandparents, Gus and Ella Stovall Walker; maternal grandparents, Jonah Smith and Florence Johnson; aunts, Annie Williams and Isabella Walker; mother-in-aw, Betty Lee Johnson; and brother-in-law, Hollis Bass.
No public arrangements will be conducted at this time. He will be interred in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was a Mason and a retired inspector with Pro Mag Inspections.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020