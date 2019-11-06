|
|
Louis Peter Weber, Sr., 77, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Farlow Weber; sons Louis Davis (Amanda), Louis Weber, Jr. (Veantha), Tyrone Weber (Kim), Drapple Weber (Emily) and Tyrese Weber; daughter Cynthia Harry (Keronta); stepdaughters Shayna Johnson, Crystal Alexander (George) and Nadine Yung; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and brother Clarence Weber, Jr. (Celestine).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence, Sr. and Mary Rodrigue Weber.
Jones Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019