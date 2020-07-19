Louisa B. "Weezy" Thibodeaux, a native of Plattenville and a resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 81.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, on the grounds of St. Anne Cemetery.



She is survived by her loving children, Debbie Falcon (John), Alice Thibodaux, Jill Thibodaux, and Larry Thibodaux (Nicole); grandchildren, Jude and John Falcon, Chad and Garret Wendt, Elizabeth G. LaRose, and Joshua Thibodaux; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dudley Thibodeaux; parents, Eddie Sr. and Josephine Boudreaux; and brothers, Eddie Boudreaux Jr. and Armand Boudreaux.



She enjoyed her time by sitting on the front porch on her swing. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones.



The family would like to thank the staff at Chateau D'Ville for their care and compassion.



Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



