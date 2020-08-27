Louise White Foster, 76, a native of Modeste and resident of White Castle, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.



Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, and on Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Paul Baptist Church in White Castle, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Entombment at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Mausoleum.



Louise is survived by her husband, Joseph "Andy" Foster Sr.; sons, Andy Joseph Foster Jr. and Christopher Foster Sr. (Shaylynn); daughters, Belinda Foster, Wanda Foster, Loretta Bunch (Melvin), Mary Foster and Jackie Foster; one brother; two sisters; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Celina and Claiborne White Jr.; son, Robert Foster; one sister; and three brothers.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.



