Louise Marie Babin

Lockport - Louise Marie Babin, 71, a native of Bayou Blue and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 9 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 and from 8:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday at Holy Savior Catholic Church, Lockport, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sisters, Yvonne Chatagnier, Betty Billiot and Emma Daigle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Whyley and Odessa Babin and sister, Isabelle Alford.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store