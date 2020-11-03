1/1
Louise Marie Babin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Marie Babin
Lockport - Louise Marie Babin, 71, a native of Bayou Blue and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 9 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 and from 8:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday at Holy Savior Catholic Church, Lockport, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sisters, Yvonne Chatagnier, Betty Billiot and Emma Daigle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Whyley and Odessa Babin and sister, Isabelle Alford.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Visitation
08:00 - 10:45 AM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved