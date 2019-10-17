|
|
Louise Miller Williams departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence in Thibodaux. She was 74, a native of Thibodaux.
Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Funeral Home. Burial in Moses Baptist Cemetery.
Louise is survived by her husband, John Williams Sr.; sons, John Williams Jr., and Wilfred Williams; daughters, Debra, Sheila, Denise and Elaine Williams; four brothers; two sisters; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca and Ernest Miller; son, Kenyatta Williams; grandson, Jordy Williams; two great-granddaughters; and five sisters.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019