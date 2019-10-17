Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Miller Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Miller Williams Obituary
Louise Miller Williams departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence in Thibodaux. She was 74, a native of Thibodaux.

Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Funeral Home. Burial in Moses Baptist Cemetery.

Louise is survived by her husband, John Williams Sr.; sons, John Williams Jr., and Wilfred Williams; daughters, Debra, Sheila, Denise and Elaine Williams; four brothers; two sisters; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca and Ernest Miller; son, Kenyatta Williams; grandson, Jordy Williams; two great-granddaughters; and five sisters.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now