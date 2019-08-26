|
|
Louise Moore Munson Dupont, age 93, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Louise was a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. The religious service will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.
Louise is survived by her two sons, Jules St. Martin Dupont Jr. and wife Pamela Toler Dupont and Stephen Munson Dupont and wife Beth Haydel; two daughters, Adela (Mimi) Pratt Dupont Walker and husband Thomas Ray Walker Sr. and Alice Burguieres Dupont Johnson and husband Carlton Brent Johnson; nine grandchildren, Olivia Bell, Jules St. Martin Dupont III, John Paul Burguieres Dupont, Edward Munson Dupont, Alice Louise Walker, Thomas Ray Walker Jr., Marisa Gabrielle Dupont, Carlton Dupont Johnson and Cameron Brent Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Aiden Thomas Leonard, Avery Adela Leonard, Kennedy Joy Johnson and Andrew James Leonard; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jules St. Martin Dupont Sr.; parents Stephen Clarendon Munson Sr. and Adela Pratt Munson; brothers Stephen Clarendon Munson, Jr. and George King Pratt Munson; infant sister Adela Louise Munson; and sister Gwendolyn Munson Hunt.
Louise was blessed with a beautiful family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a blessing in her community and loved all things beautiful. Louise was kind, loving, generous, beautiful and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved her family and enjoyed spending quality time with them especially during the holidays. She loved to read, play bridge, was an excellent cook and enjoyed traveling and her garden, especially the birds therein.
She was born on Glenwood Plantation and moved to Albania Plantation in Jeanerette where she lived until she left for college. She graduated with a BA in History from Newcomb College in New Orleans. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, docent at Southdown Museum, and a Terrebonne Parish Medical Auxiliary member. She was truly a Southern lady who loved her family and her many friends.
A great joy of Louise in her last year of life was the discovery of her nephew Olof Stigert and his family from Sweden. Louise has been reunited with her family who passed before her. She is now reunited with her husband and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The Dupont family would like to thank all of her caregivers, Belle Billot, Tish Porche, Beth Porche, Tammy Johnston, Jayme Zeringue and Bobbie Richard for their love and compassion. The family would also like to thank her housekeeper, Renee Hebert and Melanie who tended her garden.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 243 Barrow St. Houma, LA 70360.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019