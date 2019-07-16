|
|
Louise Nelcie Toups Eschette, 91, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Louise is survived by her sons, Nilton J. Eschette (Kathy) and Weldon P. Eschette (Madonna); daughters, Nelcie Guidry (Carroll) and Nelda Bourgeois (Michael); sisters, Nell Landeche, Nelda Degruise and Nellen Kondourdis; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nilton "Do Do" Paul Eschette; parents, Lucien and Isabella Adams Toups; brothers, Charles and Louis Toups; and sister, Mary Nelle Theriot.
Nelcie enjoyed crocheting, gardening and being with her family.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 16 to July 17, 2019