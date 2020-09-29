Louvenia Ann Martin Charles

Houma - Louvenia Ann Martin Charles, 76, a native of Marksville, LA, and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Visitation will be conducted from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 1000 Wallis Street in Houma. Visitation will resume on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until funeral at 11:00 a.m. at the church. A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Christian Love Fellowship Outreach, 460 Legion Drive, Marksville, LA 71351. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Shawn Charles, Sr., Albert Albohaire and Danielle Simmons; daughters, Angela and Sherneka Charles; fourteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister-in-law, Joyce "Judy" Charles Bolden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Charles, Sr.; sons, Donald Charles, Jr. and Sharod Charles; daughter, Carmelita Villavasso; parents, Isreal, Sr. and Rosa Lee Martin; brothers, John, Silton, Richard, Sr. and Isreal Martin, Jr.; and sister, Geraldine Wiggins.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



