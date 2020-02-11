Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Louverda Duet Chabert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louverda Duet Chabert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louverda Duet Chabert Obituary
Louverda "Lou" Duet Chabert, 89, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Louverda is survived by her daughters; Patty Adams (Jerry), Mary Smith (Ulous), and Wanda Chighizola; daughter-in-law, Joyce Chabert; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Victor Duet; and sister, Peggy Malgum.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwis C. Chabert; sons, Bill Sr., Don, and John Chabert; granddaughter, Bonnie Chabert; parents, Donatien and Eufrasine C. Duet; brothers, Almate and Early Duet; and sister, Earline Autin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to a cancer in Mrs. Louverda's name.

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louverda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -