Louverda "Lou" Duet Chabert, 89, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Louverda is survived by her daughters; Patty Adams (Jerry), Mary Smith (Ulous), and Wanda Chighizola; daughter-in-law, Joyce Chabert; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Victor Duet; and sister, Peggy Malgum.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwis C. Chabert; sons, Bill Sr., Don, and John Chabert; granddaughter, Bonnie Chabert; parents, Donatien and Eufrasine C. Duet; brothers, Almate and Early Duet; and sister, Earline Autin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to a cancer in Mrs. Louverda's name.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020