Lovedee Quick Adams, age 76, a native of Houma and resident of Bernice, passed away on July, 19, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Friendswood Church of God in Houma.
Lovedee is survived by her sons, Eric, Errol, Timmy, Billy, Jason and William Adams; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, William Jr., Roy and Jim Quick; and sister, Virginia Quick Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Adams; parents, William Quick Sr. and Alice Bergeron Quick; one brother, Timmy Quick; and an infant sister.
She will be sadly missed and always loved.
