More Obituaries for Lovedee Quick Adams
Lovedee Quick Adams

Lovedee Quick Adams Obituary
Lovedee Quick Adams, age 76, a native of Houma and resident of Bernice, passed away on July, 19, 2019.

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Friendswood Church of God in Houma.

Lovedee is survived by her sons, Eric, Errol, Timmy, Billy, Jason and William Adams; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, William Jr., Roy and Jim Quick; and sister, Virginia Quick Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Adams; parents, William Quick Sr. and Alice Bergeron Quick; one brother, Timmy Quick; and an infant sister.

She will be sadly missed and always loved.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
