1/1
Loveless J. Dantin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loveless's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loveless J. Dantin, 93 a native of Golden Meadow, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020.

A graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

Loveless is survived by his wife of 75 years, Sadie Galiano Dantin; children Gary (Iris) Dantin, Tim (Kay) Dantin, Judy (Nolan) Bourgeois, and Sonya Dantin; 12 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Loveless was preceded in death by his parents, Octave and Lelia Autin Dantin; daughter-in-law, Brenda Dantin; son-in-law, grandchildren; Gary Dantin Jr. and Jeremy Dantin; son-in-law; Harold "Ham-roll" Plaisance, granddaughter-in-law, Dana Bourgeois, brother, Irvy Dantin.

Loveless was a seaman second class in the United States Navy. He received an American Area Ribbon, an Asiatic Pacific Campaign Ribbon and a Victory Ribbon while serving.

Samart-Mothe entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved