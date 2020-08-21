Loveless J. Dantin, 93 a native of Golden Meadow, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020.



A graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10 a.m.



Loveless is survived by his wife of 75 years, Sadie Galiano Dantin; children Gary (Iris) Dantin, Tim (Kay) Dantin, Judy (Nolan) Bourgeois, and Sonya Dantin; 12 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.



Loveless was preceded in death by his parents, Octave and Lelia Autin Dantin; daughter-in-law, Brenda Dantin; son-in-law, grandchildren; Gary Dantin Jr. and Jeremy Dantin; son-in-law; Harold "Ham-roll" Plaisance, granddaughter-in-law, Dana Bourgeois, brother, Irvy Dantin.



Loveless was a seaman second class in the United States Navy. He received an American Area Ribbon, an Asiatic Pacific Campaign Ribbon and a Victory Ribbon while serving.



Samart-Mothe entrusted with funeral arrangements.



